Youlande Singleton
1952 - 2020
BORN
October 19, 1952
DIED
November 16, 2020
Youlande Singleton's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sacred Funeral Home in Cedar Hill, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Youlande in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sacred Funeral Home website.

Published by Sacred Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Sacred Funeral Home
1395 N. Highway 67 South, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sacred Funeral Home
1395 N. Highway 67 South, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
Funeral services provided by:
Sacred Funeral Home
