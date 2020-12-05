Menu
Yun Vann
1937 - 2020
BORN
March 6, 1937
DIED
November 28, 2020
Yun Vann's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hubert M. McBride Funeral Home in Philadelphia, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Yun in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hubert M. McBride Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Hubert M. McBride Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Watt Khmer Palelai Buddhist Temple
2701 South 58th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19143
Dec
5
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Watt Khmer Palelai Buddhist Temple
2701 South 58th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19143
Funeral services provided by:
Hubert M. McBride Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.