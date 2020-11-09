Yvette Marie (Landes) Wheeler passed away on November 3, 2020. She was the heart and soul of her family and was loved and revered. Yvette was born to Marie and Keith Landes in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 21, 1951.



She had an older sister Janice (deceased) and a brother Clark Landes (SLC). Yvette graduated from Granite High School (SLC) and the University of Utah with a bachelor's degree in Newspaper/Media Journalism. She wrote headlines for the SLC Tribune. She had ambitions of becoming a Newspaper Columnist but opted to raise a family of five children; Megan (Matt) Downard, Kurt Wheeler (deceased), Derek Wheeler, Colin Wheeler, and Ryan (Carolina) Wheeler, in their home in Clinton, Utah side by side with her spouse of 47 years, Keith G. Wheeler.



She had six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren whom she cherished. She was always a righteous, charitable, loving, nurturing, and enduring individual in this life's process of growth and ascension. She continually had her share of first-hand adversities and learning experiences both personal and family. With life's many twists, turns, and choices she tried to create personal as well as family growth and joy in life.



Continually moving forward, overcoming/enduring this world to the end…Her Final Home Coming. She will be missed beyond measure.



Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Clinton City Cemetery, 750 West 800 North.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.