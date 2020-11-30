Menu
Yvonne Garner
1965 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1965
DIED
November 25, 2020
Yvonne Garner's passing at the age of 55 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Funeral Home in Tallulah, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Golden Gate Funeral Home website.

Published by Golden Gate Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Tallulah/Madison Community Center
800 Beech Street, Tallulah, Louisiana 71282
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Tallulah/Madison Community Center
800 Beech Street, Tallulah, Louisiana 71282
Golden Gate Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Golden Gate Funeral Home
November 30, 2020