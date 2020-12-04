Menu
Yvonne Phillips
1940 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1940
DIED
November 18, 2020
Yvonne Phillips's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howell Funeral Home & Crematory in Goldsboro, NC .

Published by Howell Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Howell Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel
1500 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, North Carolina 27534
Funeral services provided by:
Howell Funeral Home & Crematory
