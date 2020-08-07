Menu
Yvonne Dorothy Wolfe
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 15, 1934
DIED
August 1, 2020
Yvonne Dorothy Wolfe, 86, passed away in Roy, Utah on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

She was born May 15, 1934 in Breague, England to Fredrick and Dorothy Kendall Robinson.

Yvonne married Hanry "Hank" Conrad Wolfe, Jr. He preceded her in death in 2014.

Over the years they lived in various States across America, eventually settling in Roy, Utah where they watched their home being built and where they lived for the rest of their lives, sharing it for many years with her sister Gene and brother- in - law Peter ( who both preceded her in death )

Yvonne loved her animals and would always take in waif and strays, at one point caring for 8 cats and 9 dogs as well as horses.

She will be sorely missed by her family in England and her friends in America where she made her home.

Urnside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
