Zachary Ball
1989 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1989
DIED
November 7, 2020
Zachary Ball's passing at the age of 31 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home website.

Published by Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Memorial service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
New Hope Fellowship Church
Chico Texas, Chico, Texas 76431
Funeral services provided by:
Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home
