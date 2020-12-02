Menu
Zelda Ferguson
1931 - 2020
BORN
July 26, 1931
DIED
November 24, 2020
Zelda Ferguson's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parker Funeral Home in Parker, CO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parker Funeral Home website.

Published by Parker Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Parker Cemetery
Parker Road, Parker, Colorado 80138
Funeral services provided by:
Parker Funeral Home
