Zelda Johnson-Farmby
1953 - 2020
BORN
November 5, 1953
DIED
November 20, 2020
Zelda Johnson-Farmby's passing at the age of 67 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. in East Moline, IL .

Published by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue, East Moline, IL 61244
Dec
4
Service
12:00p.m.
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue, East Moline, IL 61244
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Shatara I am so sorry for your families loss. Hugs and prayers to you and your family. Hugs to Zai and Laniyah. Please let me know if there is anything I can do.
Tracie Spencer
December 3, 2020