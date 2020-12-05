Menu
Zobayda Baha
1964 - 2020
BORN
September 9, 1964
DIED
October 22, 2020
Zobayda Baha's passing at the age of 56 on Thursday, October 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service in Philadelphia, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Zobayda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service website.

Published by Ervina White Beauford Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
