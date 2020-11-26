Menu
Zoheir Costandi
1940 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1940
DIED
November 21, 2020
Zoheir Costandi's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown in Milltown, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Ambrose RC Parish
83 Throckmorton Lane, Old Bridge, New Jersey 08857
Nov
27
Interment
11:40a.m.
Forest Green Park Cemetery
Texas Road, Morganville, New Jersey 07751
Funeral services provided by:
Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home - Milltown
