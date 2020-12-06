Menu
Zoila Charles
1950 - 2020
BORN
September 22, 1950
DIED
November 20, 2020
Zoila Charles's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen in McAllen, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen website.

Published by Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd., McAllen, Texas 78501
Nov
23
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd., McAllen, Texas 78501
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
