Zola Striggow
1920 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1920
DIED
January 1, 2020
Zola Striggow's passing at the age of 100 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Zola in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reeb Funeral Home website.

Published by Reeb Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
St. Michael Lutheran Church
, Ottawa Lake, Michigan
Funeral services provided by:
Reeb Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
We were very sorry to hear about your loss. Zola will be missed by many people, and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.
Pat & Shannon (Beatty) Clare
Friend
December 2, 2020