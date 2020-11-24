Menu
Zona Jackson
1926 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1926
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
St. George Temple
Zona Jackson's passing at the age of 93 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by McMillan Mortuary in Saint George, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Zona in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McMillan Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by McMillan Mortuary on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Tonaquint Cemetery
1777 S. Dixie Dr., St. George, Utah 84770
Funeral services provided by:
McMillan Mortuary
