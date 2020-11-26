Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Zula Roberts
1933 - 2020
BORN
July 29, 1933
DIED
November 22, 2020
Zula Roberts's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI in Cincinnati, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Zula in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
CLEPPER - KELSCH FUNERAL CHAPEL - CINCINNATI
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.