Rebecca (Becky) Wisnoskie

1947-2020

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Rebecca (Becky) Wisnoskie who was called home on September 24, 2020, as family sat at her bedside with love and care. Becky is the beloved daughter, cherished mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved her family and her community.

Longtime resident of Napa, Becky found her greatest satisfaction working at the Costco Hearing Aid Center as a dispenser, supervisor and trainer. So valued by Costco, she opened the hearing aid centers in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Folsom, and Helena Montana ultimately completing her career in Tucson. Her work has helped those who were hearing impaired and she mentored and trained future dispensers with great success. She was honored by the Governor of Montana for her work on the Hearing Aid Dispenser's Board.

Becky was born in Covington, Kentucky in the spring of 1947. She is survived by her father Rhudolph (Rudy) Nolen Senior, brother Rhudolph (Rudy) Nolen Jr, sister Regina (Gina) Collins, her daughters Paige Sanso and Shannon Mills, her five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren plus a wonderful extended family.

She will be missed by everyone who knew her. She enjoyed life and shared her wisdom and dedication to those in her life. The family is grateful for all the love and support everyone has shown.

Services will be held at the Evangelical Free Church on Saturday, October 3 at 2 pm in Green Valley, Arizona. To honor Becky's commitment to the community the family has set up a memorial fund in her name at Friends in Deed in Green Valley AZ.