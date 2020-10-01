John Gnotta

1927 - 2020

John was born in Duluth MN to Ettore Gnotta and Emma LaBelle. When John was 7, the family moved to California.

He attended St Vincent's school in Vallejo along with his three siblings.

As a member of the Air Force John was stationed at Norton AFB in San Bernardino CA. There he met and married Mary Patricia Dotherrow in 1952, where they raised five children.

Memories of the summer at Lake Gregory and grunion hunting along the Pacific Ocean are fondly remembered by his children.

When he left the service in 1955, John continued working on cryptography equipment for the Air Force as a private citizen.

John suffered a massive heart attack at the age of 45, which he was lucky to survive. He became a jogger and even ran a 6k marathon with his brother in law Harry. He continued to be a steady walker up into his later years.

In 1989 John returned to Napa CA where, as a devout Catholic, he volunteered at St Thomas Aquinas Parish serving as Lector, Alter Guild and as a Eucharistic Minister. It was here that he met fellow church member Lois Dolan, whom he married in June of 2000. They remained married until her passing in 2014.

John spent much of his later years trying to help family and be the best person he could be. He succeeded and then some. We were all blessed to have had him in our lives.

A small funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish on Friday at 11:00 am.