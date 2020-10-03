Raymond McGowan

1923 - 2020

Ray was born in Salinas California on December 29th 1923 to Harry and Evelyn McGowan. He passed away September 27th, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his brother Stanley McGowan, and his daughter Barbara McGowan.

Ray served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, flying 37 missions out of Levenham, England. Ray was a flight engineer.

Ray lived his adult life in Napa California. He worked at Mare Island Naval Shipyard, where he ended his career as a Foreman.

Ray enjoyed building and flying model airplanes. He was active in the American Fuchsia Society and the American Camellia Society.

Survivors are his wife of 73 years, Texie, son Bob and daughter Nancy, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Graveside services for Ray will be held at Tulocay Cemetery October 7th at 10:30am.