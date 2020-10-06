Patrica "Patsy" Smith

1928 - 2020

Patrica "Patsy" Smith passed away on September 24th, 2020 after a short illness at the age of 92. She was born to Carl and Carroll (Davisson) Rettig on March 30th, 1928, in Los Angeles, CA. She attended San Jose State and earned her teaching credential in 1951. She taught for many years, beginning her career in San Jose, teaching in Eureka and Napa CA. She also was the owner of Partrick's Candy and Ice Cream on First Street in Napa. She was a long time resident of the Browns Valley neighborhood in Napa, CA. She enjoyed time on the family ranch in Suisun with her cousins and enjoyed fishing trips with them as well. She loved to spend time with her grandkids and their pets. She was a dog lover as well.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Smith. She is survived by her four children: Sons-Greg of Suisun; Steve (Bev) of Spokane, WA; Jim (Sheila) of Vacaville; and daughter, Maureen (James) Fischer of Schwetzingen, Germany.

Patricia also is survived by seven grandchildren: Elizabeth, Evan, Ty, Aly, Andrew, Eric, and Katharina.

A private memorial service was held on Friday, October 2nd, 2020, at Suisun- Fairfield Cemetery in Fairfield, CA. Arrangements are under the direction of the Claffey and Rota Funeral Home, Napa, CA.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Neurofibromatosis Research http://www.nfcalifornia.org/donate or Hospice Care. https://collabriacare.org/donate-now/