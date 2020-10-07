Menu
1923 - 2020

Nadine Cole White, born in Antlers Oklahoma on June 8, 1923, died peacefully in her Napa home on October 3, 2020. She was one of seven children, raised in Oklahoma and Texas. She and Bill married in 1939, and eventually settled in the bay area. Nadine worked as a welder on the Liberty Ships in Richmond during WWII. She enjoyed her job of 32 years as a school bus driver for Monticello Elementary at Lake Berryessa, retiring in 1992.

Nadine was predeceased by her husband, William Claud White, daughters Claudine White and Linda White-Settle (husband Dave), and son William Donald White. She is survived by her daughter-in-law and caregiver, Sherri White, her beloved grandchildren, Sarah Magallano (husband Ron), Amy Law (husband Matt) and Cody White, and her pride and joy, her great grandchildren, Patrick Magallano and Nadine Law, as well as her remaining sister, Priscilla Sturdevant (husband Alan) of Boise Idaho, favored brother-in-law, Henry White of Santa Maria California, and numerous nieces and nephews.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Oct. 7, 2020.
