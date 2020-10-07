Marsha Kern Self

1938 - 2020

January 4, 1938 – July 6, 2020, Resident of Napa.

Our beloved wife and mother, Marsha Kern Self of Napa, passed away July 6, 2020. She was 82. Born in Visalia to Jean Gertrude (Newman) Blankenship and Luther Thomas Blankenship.

Marsha was a passionate, dedicated employee of Delta Lines Inc. for 38 years, and Willig Freight Lines for 12 years as a Payroll Manager and Vice President, respectively. Marsha loved raising her daughter in Contra Costa County, and attending church and volunteering for administrative duties for the FocalPoint Bible Church in El Sobrante. Marsha delighted in family gatherings and was an avid fan of dramatic movies.

After retirement, she and husband Fred regularly sought new experiences via their worldwide travels. Marsha will be remembered for her strong sense of justice, interest in others, selfless generosity, infectious laugh and her fashionable radiance.

She is survived by her husband Fred Self of Napa, daughter Jeri Lynne Stewart of Napa and sister Patricia Abigail Shaw (Athey) of El Cerrito. Marsha was the proud aunt to Melanie Jean Shaw of Novato, and adoring cousin to Lynda (Wilson) and Jamie Lomanto of Santa Rosa, Laurna (Wilson) Tanner of Clovis, Louis Wilson of Santa Rosa, and Cathy (Wilson) and Patrick Velasquez of Castro Valley.