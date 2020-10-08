Barbara "Bobbie" Patrick

1943 - 2020

Barbara "Bobbie" Patrick was born in Neosho, Missouri on July 24, 1943 to Margie and Fred Oxford. She passed away from pancreatic cancer peacefully on October 4, 2020, holding her husband's hand, surrounded by her family.

Her family moved to Napa in the late 1940's. She went to Napa High and graduated high school in 1961. In November of 1961, she married the love of her life, John Patrick. She worked for the City of Napa Water Department and retired from there in the early nineties. She was the Treasurer of the San Francisco Bay Area Chapter of National Huguenot Society for many years. She was also the Treasurer of the Gold Country Bounders Camping Club. She loved camping and going on numerous tours thru the USA in our motorhome. She loved vacationing with her family especially her grandchildren. As a family she traveled to her beach house, ocean cruises, casinos and road trips over the USA.

She is survived by her husband of almost 59 years, John Patrick, her two sons David, his wife Stacie, and Danny of Napa along with her three granddaughters, Jenasee Van Fleet-Patrick, Davynn & Savanna Patrick.

Due to covid there will not be a service. Her ashes will be placed in her favorite spot…her beach house overlooking Raven's Neck.

The family would like to thank Kaiser Hospice for the loving support and care. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Kaiser Hospice, 975 Sereno Dr, Vallejo, CA 94589.