Gloria June Ceriani

1925 - 2020

Gloria June Ceriani, a Napa native and lifelong resident passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on September 30, 2020. Gloria is survived by her son David and wife, Anne of Vallejo, CA; Daughter-in-law Jane (Stephen) of Payson, AZ; Grandchildren, Joanna Nelson of Napa, CA; Sergio and wife Misti of Sioux City, IA; Matthew of Payson, AZ and Ryan of Gait, CA. Great Grandchildren, Brook and Madison of Sioux City, IA and Noah Nelson of Napa, CA. Gloria is also survived by her sister Marilyn Greenwell of Napa, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland and son, Stephen.

She was born in Napa, CA to Benjamin and Faye Brundige Walker on August 8, 1925.

Gloria married the love of her life, Roland and they celebrated their 75th wedding Anniversary in December 2018.

She worked at the Napa Glove Factory with her mother in the 1940's and was a teller for Bank of America for a time, but the job she loved most was as a devoted wife and wonderful mother and grandmother to us all.

Special Thanks to the staff of Brookdale for the care they have provided over the years.

Due to the COVID restrictions, there will be a graveside service on Tuesday, October 13th at 11:00AM at Tulocay Cemetery. No reception allowed.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS charities or the charity of your choice.