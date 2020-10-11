Dennis Wilfred Sainsbury

1958 - 2020

On Friday, September 18th, Dennis Sainsbury left his earthly body to go fishing with one of his best friends and check on his mother in heaven.

Loving father of two children, Peter Sainsbury and Jennie Sainsbury as well as daughter in-law Amber Sainsbury. Loving Grandfather to his two grandchildren (aka his eaglets) Jacob Sainsbury and Abigail Sainsbury.

Dennis was born on September 14, 1958. He had a magnanimous personality and triumphed through many obstacles. His family was his core, he loved his family fiercely and was never afraid to show it. By family, I mean friends too. Whether in the valley or the buttes you knew when Dennis was in town. He and his van along with his boat were iconic.

"The Lucky D", his fishing boat. We all had a place on his boat to enjoy the thing he loved almost as much as family-FISHING. Dennis also had great culinary skills. He would make delicious meals with vegetables from his garden and fresh catch of the day. He took great joy in sharing the fruits of his labor and the latest/greatest recipe.

Dennis didn't know a stranger. He had nicknames for us all and even had quite a few of his own. Uncle Bonehead being one of them, However, the title he loved the most was Pops and Papa.

Being in a wheelchair never slowed Dennis down, in fact, he was hard to keep up with. He was strong and wheeled through life with a great attitude. Dennis left us with so many wonderful memories.

Dennis was preceded in death by his mother Judy Harrison. He is survived by his son, daughter, daughter-in-law, two grandchildren, siblings, nieces & nephews, and countless friends.

When it came to heartache, Dennis was very private. We encourage his extended loved ones to go fishing, take a boat ride or a long hike and enjoy the wilderness and life. That would make him happy.