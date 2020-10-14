Menu
Michael P. Gallagher
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020

Michael P. Gallagher

1939 - 2020

Michael P. Gallagher, 81, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Napa, CA. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Janine Gallagher, his children - Joelle Gallagher (Bill Chadwick) and Michael V. Gallagher (Lindi), his grandchildren – Katie Bilsky, Kellen and Emma Gallagher, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his parents, James and Nell Gallagher and his brother, Jim Gallagher.

Mike attended St. Cecilia Catholic School, Riordan High School and USF. He worked as a teamster – loading and driving trucks before beginning his career as a California Highway Patrol Officer, which lasted for 32 years working in the San Francisco and Napa offices. After his retirement, he worked for the Napa City Police Department, part-time for ten years.

Mike began boxing after high school at the Olympic Club. He was later recruited to coach boxing for the U. S. Navy on Treasure Island. Mike also taught defensive tactics at the Napa Police Academy.

Mike's passions were his Catholic faith, working out, working in his vineyard, watching sporting events – especially boxing, and studying the stock market. He also was a staunch Republican and enjoyed talking politics.

Mike was known for his great ability for storytelling, complete with an Irish accent, if the story called for it. He was the perfect mix of a jovial, deeply compassionate, hilarious man's man. He had a way of making everyone around him feel loved, seen, included and valued. He was a friend and mentor to many. He will be greatly missed.

At Mike's request there will be no service. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of your choice.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Mike Gallagher was a greater guy than words could ever capture. He loved his family SOOOOOO much, and accepted as family, anyone who his family loved. He was my sister’s father-in-law for the better part of my life, and the love he spilled out on her, Mike and the kids, was such a beautiful site to behold. Anytime I saw him (which was far too infrequent, as I longed to be around his magnetic, loving person more), he radiated joy and kindness. He was so wonderful.
I have waited to write, not sure of the words I wanted to say, but I don’t want to miss the opportunity to tell Mike, Joelle, Katie, Lindi, Kellen, Emma, and Janine, how dearly I adored Mike, Papa. I’m so very sad he’s not here anymore, but I have great hope to see him again in heaven, to hear his boisterous ‘Hello there!’ again, and receive one of his strong, loving hugs. His faith was one of the most endearing things about him, and I believe it’s what makes him being gone, feel like he’s still here a bit. I hope you can all still feel his gentle, quiet strength wrapping you up in hugs, and hear his wisdom and faith guiding you. Love you all so much.
Laurel Rivera
Family
October 12, 2020
I would like to have known him better, but what I know is that Mike was funny,intelligent, loving, did I say very funny? Oh, yes, and a very good friend. He is missed. Anna Hess .... I got to know Mike when Bruce Baker and myself were working DWI enforcement. I always had high respect and appreciation for them when they would back us up on car stops. I have warm memories of Mike, Steve Quant, and that crazy Scotsman Mack McCall. When Mike worked for the NPD as CSO he worked hard removing Abandoned Vehicles. I would stop by when I saw him to get a laugh, always a story. My favorite memory was when Mike was assigned to Anna’s roll over on Oakville Grade. He was sure a deer had run out in front of Anna causing her to role her car. Anna said she didn’t see a deer. At a party later at the Stornetta’s, Mike reminded Anna that the deer ran out in front of her. Anna replied I didn’t see any deer, Mike told us it was an invisible deer and that’s why Anna couldn’t see it. Mike you’ll be missed . Ron
Ron and Anna Hess
Friend
October 8, 2020
My heart is sadden with the passing of Mike. I will always remember the kindness he showed my family at Teddie's funeral. Distance and time may have separated us but you have never been forgotten. You are in our prayers and thoughts always.
Pauline MacKenzie
October 8, 2020
Mike was always very positive and made me smile so many times. He always had hillarious stories to tell, and knew how to "draw an audience" entertaining his beloved friends. He was definitely "one of a kind". He will forever be missed! Sorry for your loss Janine. He was so lucky to have you as his soul mate!
Glenda Harnden
Coworker
October 8, 2020
Thank you all for your lovely words. To the MacKenzie family, so special to hear from you. We all loved Teddie dearly, my dad included. Hopefully, Teddie and Mike can now share a laugh and a hug in the afterlife. Sending you all much love! Joelle
Joelle Gallagher
Daughter
October 7, 2020
When lighting a candle, I will forever think of Mike and smile. Thank you Mike!
Kristie
Family
October 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mike was an awesome neighbor. Janine so sorry for your loss. Miss you
Love
Ron an Chris Elizondo
Chris Elizondo
Friend
October 7, 2020
You had to leave us way too soon. Would loved to have known you better!! May you Rest In Peace, sir.
Bill
Family
October 7, 2020
To the Gallagher Family, my mother and brother and me are sadden to hear this news. This is the MacKenzie Family (Teddies) family. Please know that you are in our prayers. Your family was always so kind to us. Godspeed ( Uncle) Mike. Love Pauline Denise and Scott
Denise MacKenzie
Family
October 6, 2020