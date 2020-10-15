Kailash "KC" Chaudhary

1937 - 2020

Kailash "KC" Chaudhary left this world peacefully on Oct. 13, 2020. KC was born in India in 1937, the oldest of Ghanisham and Daya Wanti Chaudhary's six children. In 1957, he and three of his close friends made their way to the U.S. to study engineering in the San Francisco Bay Area. There, he met the love of his life, Gisela, to whom he was happily married for almost 58 years. They settled in Napa, where they raised their five children.

In 1968, he proudly became a naturalized U.S. citizen. Eight years later, he and his wife founded the Napa civil engineering firm of Chaudhary & Associates. He remained active in the Napa community throughout his life, as a member of the Napa Host Lions Club, the Kiwanis Club of Napa, Napa Engineers Society, the National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE), ACEC/CELSOC/Cal Council, and as a member of the Napa County Grand Jury. He also took great pride in giving back to those in need in his home country, organizing the annual Napa Valley fundraiser for ASHA-India. KC enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, spending time with his family, and staying active in local government.

He is survived by his wife, Gisela; his son Norbert (Diana) Chaudhary and their children Karl (Zoey), Andrea (Curtis), Jennifer, and Kathleen; his daughter Rita (Jim) Bresee and their children Matthew (Carly), Brian, Easton (Jessica), Hagen (Laurie), Trenton (Natalie) and Kaylani; his son Arvin (Trina) Chaudhary and children Tyler (Anna), Jeron, Jakob and Bryson, and step-children Robin, Brian and Aaron; his daughter Monica (Tom) Willsey and children Paul and Nicole Kasrazadeh, and step-children Connor and Nicole; daughter Elke (Lisa) Chaudhary-Key and their children Spencer and Annika; great-grandchildren Elena, Declan, Kelton and Madeleine Bresee; and his siblings Santosh (Satish) Wadhwa, Saroj Ahuja, Kanwal (Himgauri) Chaudhary, Sudhir (Anila) Chaudhary, and was preceded in death by his brother Satish Chaudhary. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Given the restrictions related to the pandemic, services will be private. The family is grateful for all of the support and well wishes from friends and relatives during his recent illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Kiwanis Club of Napa.