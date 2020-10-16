Menu
Search
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Todd James Wolfe

Todd James Wolfe

1971 - 2020

Todd James Wolfe was born December 9, 1971, passed away at home unexpectedly following Hip Replacement Surgery on September 22, 2020. He was 47 years young.

Todd had a real passion for Rockhounding, especially in the Napa Valley. He was a very talented Welder, making numerous grapevine sculptures.

Todd leaves behind the love of his life, Elizabeth Scoble of Napa. He is survived by his Mother Marilyn Head Webster of Napa & Father, Jay Wolfe. Todd leaves a son, Michael Wolfe and a daughter, Kira Wolfe of Tacoma, Washington. Left behind is his Beagle, Copper. Todd had the most amazing gift of connecting with everyone he met. His life was cut short, we will sorely miss him, Rest easy.

Due to Covid 19, no services where held.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Napa Valley Register on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.