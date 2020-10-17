John Lawrence Holder Jr

1935 - 2020

John Lawrence Holder Jr was born May, 1935 in Nashville Tennessee to John & Hilda Holder. His family moved to Napa after the war in 1945 where he graduated from Napa High School in 1953. He married his high school sweetheart, Carol Moore, just 1 month after high school graduation - and they said it would never last! John graduated from Napa Jr College and Sacramento State University, where he received a BA & teaching credential and later received his Master's degree from San Francisco State University. During his first year of teaching, he was drafted into the Army where he served as a Chaplain's assistant. John returned to teach at Westwood Elementary after his military service and went on to serve the Napa Valley Unified School District as a teacher/administrator for 36 years before retiring in 1991. He was the principal of El Centro, Salvador, Yountville, Northwood, West Park, Snow, Wooden Valley & Capell Valley elementary schools. He loved getting to know his students and families and was later honored to have those students come back to support him during his health struggles as his nurses, ambulance drivers & firefighter/paramedics. He was so appreciative of all those who supported him these last few years as his health declined, especially Collabria Care. John & Carol celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in July and raised 4 children, Jeanne McAuliffe (Rob), Pam Perkins (Joe), Nancy Abruzzini (Bruce) & John Holder III (deceased 1986). He served for many years in church leadership at First Christian Church and later Yountville Community Church. His 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren will miss their Papa and the time they spent together camping, enjoying stories, and Saturday morning donuts. John loved the Lord and died at home the morning of October 10th, moving peacefully from his daughter's arms and into the arms of Jesus. Waiting to greet him at heaven's gate were his parents, his brother, Richard Holder, sister, Peggy Stokey, and his son, John.

Well done, good and faithful one. Welcome to the place where you belong. You have run the race, and now you are home. We love you, we will miss you...until we meet again.

A celebration of life is planned for 10/30, 1:00, at Tulocay Cemetery. We will follow all COVID protocols; limited space and seating, live streaming available.