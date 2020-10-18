Robert Arl Mount

1943 - 2020

Robert Arl Mount, 76 of Healdsburg, CA passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at home.

Son of the late Merle and Norma "Orange" (Stringfield) Mount, Robert was born in Niles, CA before moving to Oklahoma in his formative years. When his father found work at Kaiser Steel and mother at Mare Island Naval Shipyard, his parents and his admired sister, Genie returned to Northern California, moving into "Shipyard Acres" in Napa, CA. He was an admired classmate and proud member of the infamous Class of 1961 at Napa High School. Robert would go on to attend Napa Valley College and later earned his Bachelor of Science in Zoology from the University of California Berkeley (Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity Member) and Masters in Microbiology from San Jose State University.

Friends since Junior High School, Robert started dating Madeleine Ehrlich during their senior year in college. Finding the love of his life, he married his dear "Madi", going on to relish every day of their 54 years of blissful marriage. Nearly inseparable, Madeleine would become his confidant, inspiration, and moral compass. They briefly settled in Napa before moving to San Jose where Madeleine began her teaching career and Robert worked at one of the first Round Table Pizza locations in order to put himself through graduate school. When the opportunity presented itself, he accepted a laboratory management position at Santa Rosa Community Hospital, where the couple lived for over 50 years and where their three amazing children were raised.

After earning a reputation as a tireless worker and a highly talented laboratorian in the Santa Rosa medical community, Robert partnered with Dr. Mark Demeo and Dr. Jack Leissring to form Redwood Medical Laboratory (RML). After Damon Clinical Laboratories acquired RML in 1992, he settled into "retirement" however, immediately began planning what would become his crowning business achievement. Tapping into his immense entrepreneurial acumen, Robert launched his penultimate venture, Redwood Toxicology Laboratory (RTL) in 1995. Over the next decade, RTL would grow to become the largest single-site drug testing lab in the world. Processing up to 25,000 specimens per day, the company employed scores of valued employees that he sincerely cherished, treating staff members as though they were a part of his own family. In 2006, Robert sold Redwood Toxicology Laboratory to private equity firm, American Capital Strategies, widely considered to be an industry setting transaction at the time.

Combining his love of antique wooden boats and passion for wine, Robert and Madeleine launched their next and most meaningful venture yet, Boatique Winery in Kelseyville, CA. Located in the Red Hills appellation in Lake County, acres of rolling vineyards and oak forests yield grapes with thick skins and greater tannins, routinely producing "90-point scores" and award-winning wines. For Robert and Madeleine, the most significant aspect of owning a winery is their opportunity to use it philanthropically. In the spirit of giving back, the Mounts allow many local nonprofits to use the winery for fundraising events, as well as donate wine and boat rides for various auctions.

Loyalty and generosity were particular earmarks for Robert and despite being a humble man of few words, those closest to him would need no further explanation that they had a profound connection for life. A three-sport star and local legend, his days as a gritty baseball player inspired his donation of Mount Field, a new, state-of-the-art baseball facility at his alma mater, Napa High School. There were many other beneficiaries of Robert's generosity including endowing generous scholarships at both Napa and Santa Rosa Junior Colleges. In addition, he had a passion for making significant investments in support of the new construction of critical medical care facilities at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Adventist Health Clear Lake. In perhaps the ultimate symbol of unselfishness, love, and generosity, Robert received a kidney from his daughter Monica, which restored his health and quality of life. This amazing gift was given to him with gratitude and admiration, allowing him to continue to inspire his family and friends and give back to the community he loved so much for the final decade of his life.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Madeleine "Madi" (Ehrlich) Mount; children and their spouses Monica (Andy), Aaron (Daniela) and Kimberly (Albie); grandchildren Cooper, Hayden, Chloe, Olivia, Jack, Addison, Piper and Sailor; and his sister Genie (Mount) Merlonghi. He will be sorely missed by his brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends around the world. He also leaves behind his Bernedoodle and loyal friend, Bobbie Jr.

For Robert Mount, no athletic, personal, or business achievement could ever equal the pride and joy he had in his family. The model by which all fathers, grandfathers, husbands, and friends should be measured, his tremendous impact will continue to be felt each day, as his wit and wisdom will echo into eternity.

No services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Joseph Memorial Hospice, Adventist Health Clear Lake and/or Napa Valley College.