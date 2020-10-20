Kathleen Ann Warner

1954 - 2020

Kathleen Ann Warner was born to John and Dorothy Hansen in Concord, CA on January 27, 1954. She passed away after an illness on October 12, 2020. She spent most of her life in Napa where she met and married the love of her life, Robert Lee Warner, on September 18, 1971.

Kathy is survived by her children: Wendy Jinks (Roy), Robert Warner (Melanie), Sandi Topolinski (Bill), and Steven Warner, grandchildren: Samantha Jinks, Jacey Jinks-Dingman (Dwayne), Devin Jinks (Kim), Mackenzie Jinks, Grant Warner, Emme Warner, Breanna Topolinski, Logan Topolinski, Lopaka Stiles, and Delani Stiles Warner, and great-grand child, Zachary Stout. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Best, and other family. Kathy was predeceased by her husband, Robert, her parents, her brother, Richard Hansen, and her sister, Karen Chase.

She was known for her love of Halloween, Christmas, and Disneyland but her greatest joy in life was her family. She was an amazing mother and devoted grandmother who will be deeply missed.

A small celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, October 21 following services at Tulocay Cemetery.