Christina Ruiz

1942 - 2020

We have lost a loving woman and a great mother, Christina Ruiz. She went to be with our Lord on October 5, 2020 after having battled cancer for three years. During her journey she remained determined and always had a positive outlook.

Christina was born on Dec. 25, 1942 in Usulutan, El Salvador. She was the second youngest daughter of Luis and Amelia Aparicio, and sister to Nelly, Roberto, Elvira, Olga, Luisa, and Maria. Her family emigrated from El Salvador to San Francisco, CA in 1957. She graduated from Galileo High School in 1960. At that same time, she met her husband Amilcar Armando Ruiz. They married, had two daughters, Sylvia and Sonia, and lived in South San Francisco for most of their marriage; the family also resided in Pacifica for two years. Christina then moved to American Canyon in the mid 2000s.

Christina's zest for life was contagious. She had a big heart, a great smile and was full

of joy and laughter. She loved music, shopping, dancing, the casinos, and of course sports. Her favorite thing to do was to cheer on all of her grandchildren by attending many of their sporting events. She was their number one fan!

Christina is preceded in death by her husband, Armando, as well as her parents and older brother. She is survived by her daughters, her grandchildren, Julian, Christian, Ana, and Sucre, sons-in law, Sucre Herrera and Hector Santiago, as well her sisters. While Christina will greatly missed, we are so thankful to have had her in our lives. Her impact has been felt by many, both near and far, and she will live in our hearts forever.

(Service will be private)