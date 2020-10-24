Gene Carlo Piscia

1941 - 2020

Gene Carlo Piscia was not going to throw away his shot and he did not up until he left this world on 10/15/2020 due to complications of ALS. Gene was born on 12/12/1941 in San Francisco and would always say that his birthday was 5 days after the attack on Pearl Harbor (just to give some historical context). Gene's childhood years were not exactly the foundation for a successful future, but he knew from a young age that he wanted more in life, and his drive for learning and hard work propelled him forward.

Gene loved San Francisco and a piece of the City was always in his heart. He lived on Hayes St and then on Stanyon St and went to Lowell High School where he ran track. He was proud of setting the record for the 660 at 1:25:9. As an adult, Gene would share memories of the City in those days and loved exploring the streets, capturing shots on his camera, and offering help to those who needed it.

After finishing high school, Gene decided to enlist in the Air Force. He was an Airplane Electrician stationed in Chicago, and then extended his term to 5 years, for an opportunity to go to Japan.

In 1965, Gene returned home to California and attended the College of Marin where he met his future wife, Lynda. Gene and Lynda were married on 10/15/66, and not long after, Gene transferred to Sonoma State and was the first in his family to graduate college with his BA, but he wasn't done with school yet. He went onto receive his MS in Recreation from SF State. In 1971, Gene began his career at the Napa Rec Commission that later became the Napa Parks and Rec Dept under the City of Napa. A year later, his first daughter, Cheri, was born followed by Wendi in 1974.

Gene retired from the City of Napa in 1999. It meant a lot to Gene to have a career where he was able to have a positive impact on the youth in his community with the numerous projects that he played an integral role in implementing and expanding such as Alston Park, Las Flores Community Center, the downtown skate park, the swim program, and many others. During his retirement, Gene continued his service to the community by volunteering with CASA, FEMA, the Grand Jury, and the adult literacy program at the library. Throughout his life, Gene loved engaging with people from all walks of life. He truly wanted to hear their stories and inspire them to achieve their goals and not throw away their shots, especially those who have had to overcome the odds.

Being active both mentally and physically were always priorities for Gene. He enjoyed playing tennis (in his younger years), hiking, traveling, photography, reading and studying, road trips, and spending time with his grandchildren. Some of his favorite times were exploring the desert and our national parks; the Napa Valley; Hawaii; Sedona; Europe; and of course, San Francisco. He was always in pursuit of the perfect photo – whether he was chasing a rainbow or getting up before dawn to capture the full moon, he loved looking at the world and sharing its stories through a camera lens.

Gene will be missed by his family who loved him dearly and who felt his unconditional love until his last breath: his wife of 54 years Lynda, his daughter Cheri Piscia-Nichols (and her husband Aaron); his daughter Wendi Piscia (and her husband Steven Puccetti) and his beloved grandchildren: Olivia Nichols, and Dean and Davis Puccetti.

A celebration of Gene's life is being planned for later in 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to https://www.supportnapaparks.org

To see more of the world through Gene's lens, the family invites you to explore some of his photos at: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmRBmjaJ