James Anthony Webster

1936 – 2020

James "Jim" Anthony Webster, 84, passed away in his home on October 19, 2020, of natural causes. He was a Novato resident for almost 50 years.

Jim was born in San Diego, CA to Antonio and Emma Webster on October 17, 1936. He was the oldest of 5 children. His father was in the Navy and was gone much of the time serving on submarines during World War II and the Korean War. The family moved to Hawaii where his father was stationed when Jim started high school. Jim loved living in Hawaii. A natural athlete, he played both varsity baseball and basketball and spent as much time at the beach surfing as he could. He also played saxophone and made money playing in a trio.

Jim received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Cal Poly State University in 1960 where he also played basketball. He later received his Master of Science from San Francisco State University. He was a teacher and basketball coach at Las Lomas High school and later at College of Marin where he served first as Assistant Coach and later as Head Coach. He was chosen as Teacher of the Year at Indian Valley Colleges in 1982. Jim was passionate about teaching and coaching. He loved helping people. He had a big grin and an even bigger heart.

Jim is survived by his sons, Randy Webster and Peter Webster, as well as his daughter, Lisa Williams (Frank). He is also survived by his grandchildren Frankie Williams, Sidney Williams, Tonya Wessman, and Taylor Wessman. Also surviving are his four siblings Patricia Guisto, Diane Woods, Raymond Webster, and Bruce Webster.

There will be a crypt side service at All Souls Cemetery in Vallejo, CA on Friday, October 30th at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangement entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo.

www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com (707) 552-6696