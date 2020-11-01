Donald Joseph Harris

1957 - 2020

Donald Joseph Harris, also known as Uncle Duck or "Quack", was born November 11, 1957, in Napa, CA. Donnie passed away on October 24, 2020, opening day of duck hunting season, which is fitting.

Donnie lived in Napa his entire life. He was a very active child; according to his mother, he was born running. He attended Justin-Siena High School and graduated in 1976. He ran track and excelled in the long jump. He worked several years at Food Fair grocery store, where all the elderly ladies loved "that sweet young man".

He was vivacious and outgoing in character, never a dull moment when Donnie was around; he was definitely a wild child. He was a passionate outdoorsmen, dedicated to hunting and fishing. Donnie was an early riser, always ready to meet the day. Wherever Donnie was, there was sure to be a faithful dog trotting beside him. He loved spending time on the water. If you couldn't get a hold of him, he was surely "out in Bodega", his favorite place.

Donnie was giving and kind, always preparing delicious crab, fish, fowl, or game to feed his family and friends. Sharing his table was an integral part of who he was; he brought the party and the food. Donnie was a good friend who loved to camp, hunt, fish, and dive with his longtime girlfriend Sundi, along with his buddies. His adventures included Alaska, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, and Oregon, some of this country's most rugged, vast, and breathtaking landscapes.

Donnie was an attentive son who loved his mother, always bringing her the catch of the day. She was willing to eat whatever he prepared, even his "turducken".

He was a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters U.A. Local 343. He worked on numerous commercial, industrial, and residential job sites throughout California.

Donnie is survived by Isabel, his mother, and Jeanne Collins, Tim Harris, Jerry Harris, and Mary Beth Woulfe, his four siblings as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by Donald Harris, his father; Jack Harris, his brother; and Chad Harris, his nephew who will welcome him home.

There will be a gathering to celebrate Donnie's life at a future date. We thank you for your love, prayers, and support at this time.