Jürgen W. Schütz

1938 - 2020

Jürgen was born in Hamburg, Germany, in 1938, to Hertha and Wilhelm Schütz, MD. As a little boy, in 1943, Jürgen watched his neighborhood in Hamburg being destroyed by bombs.

Jürgen was a serious aficionado of everything Porsche. At the age of 22, Jürgen left Germany to work for Porsche in London. He then made his way to San Francisco. Jürgen graduated to become a first-class automobile mechanic. Eventually he owned a car repair service in Napa, Trans European Motors. Later, Jürgen retired and became a gentleman farmer.

Jürgen loved fast cars and motorcycles, and he sailed international regattas in his sailboat "Schneusel." The sailing crew friendships were an everlasting joy for him.

Jürgen is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Helga. He is survived by his wife, Marie, son, Alexander, and his future daughter-in-law, Madeline, and son, Joshua, and his wife Ashley, and grandchildren Axle and Chassis. Jurgen is also survived by two sisters, Inge Brandt, and Maren Daglia, and her husband Arnold.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church located at 3700 Lassen Street, Napa, California at 10:30 a.m. on November 9th.