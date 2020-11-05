Douglas Lee Kirk

1955 - 2020

Douglas Lee Kirk, Also known as Papa, Grumpa, Daddy Doug, Uncle Poogie, and Cousin to name a few. Passed away on October 12th, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Doug was born to Wanda and Bufford Kirk on February 10th, 1955. He lived in Napa his 65 years of life.

Doug wore many hats over the years. From Surgical tech to Pepsi cola as a driver then district manager. He then changed course and went on to learn the painting trade with Dean's Painting. With his will to learn and desire to do more he went on to get his contractor's license and Doug's painting was developed.

Doug loved camping, boating with family and friends, fishing at Hat Creek, rolling dice at the Moose, Nascar, football, spending time at the family ranch, and especially riding his Harley with his long time buddies.

He belonged to the Native Sons and Napa Moose Lodge. As the past governor, he spent many hours at the Moose which was like a second family. No one was ever a stranger to Doug. He would stop and talk to anyone and everyone.

He is survived by Angela Joan Kirk, his wife of 43 years. His two children Cameron Kirk (Linnea) and Kaylynn Francisco (Derick), Leanne McDowell (Dan) who is like a second daughter. Six grandchildren; Taylor, Emma, Sierra, Adaleigh, Svea, and Austin. His brother Garry Kirk and sister Linda Hovis and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased in death by his parents Bufford and Wanda, brother Larry Kirk, niece Deanna Ludaescher, and his little buddy Harley Monster. He was a wonderful man who was loved by many. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers. Please make donations to American Diabetes Association. Services will be held at Napa Valley Memorial park/ Treadway and Wigger on Saturday November 21th, 2020 at 11am.