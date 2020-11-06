Menu
Search
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lawrence Paul Scott
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Lawrence Paul Scott

1930 - 2020

Lawrence Paul Scott, 90, passed peacefully at the home of his daughter Lisa Haas in Napa on October 3, 2020. He was much loved by his children Lynda, Larry and Lisa, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great, great grandson. He was predeceased by his loving wife Estelle in 2014.

"Larry" was very proud of his service in submarines in the Navy and as a civilian. He also worked as an electrician, most recently at Napa Valley College. He and Estelle loved to travel by car and RV as well as dote on his grandchildren and great grand kids.

His family appreciated his honesty, attention and kindness. These attributes live on through his offspring.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Napa Valley Register on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.