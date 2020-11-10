Mary Ponte "Nite Cap Mary"

1935 - 2020

Mary, also known as Nite Cap Mary, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 30th 2020 at the age of 85. Mary was born to Manuel and Mary Ponte, in Winton, Ca. Mary is survived by her two children, Stephen (Sue) and Kimberley, her six grandchildren, Diana (David), Jeramy, Jimmy (Isha), Jake, Jordan, and Justin (Joseline), and her great grandchildren Rylee and Thomas.

Mary was locally known for her success as a Saloon Owner, most famously for the Nite Cap, Riverside Lounge, and most recently The Old Adobe Bar and Grille. Mary began her career as a young cocktail waitress making $l/hour. She raised her family while pioneering a career as a bartender/ bar owner, positions predominantly held by men.

Mary was born into an immigrant farm family and was the youngest of seven children. She grew up working the farm with her family, and her highest level of education completed was the eighth grade. She was able to build a strong career, owning multiple successful businesses and making wise Real Estate investments.

Nite Cap Mary was loved by many, and she will be missed dearly. A celebration of life will be held at the Tulocay Funeral Home on Friday November 13th at 2:30pm. The family would like to extend the invitation to those who knew her to come celebrate the life of Mary Ponte.