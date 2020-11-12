Dorothy Ann Flanagan

1920 - 2020

Dorothy Ann Flanagan passed away peacefully at the age of one hundred on November 6th in Burlingame.

Dorothy Ann Buhman was born at home on the family ranch in Napa to Bertha Maas Buhman and Jacob Buhman on May 10, 1920. She attended the one room Browns Valley School, located on the Buhman ranch, and graduated from Napa High School. She earned her Bachelor's degree in History and her secondary teaching credential at the University of California, Berkeley. She taught English and History at Dos Palos High School.

In 1944 she married John Flanagan, whose family ranch was in Carneros. They made their home in Berkeley, where their first daughter, Patricia was born. They moved to Burlingame in 1947 and daughter Eileen was born in San Mateo.

Dorothy was active in Our Lady of Angles Parish and School where she served as a room mother, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, and Mothers' Club officer. She taught pre-school at the Burlingame Village school for eighteen years. Her Burlingame neighbors undoubtedly remember her walking her beloved corgis up and down the streets. Dorothy was a patron of the arts, attending and supporting the San Francisco Opera, the American Conservatory Theater, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Classical Music Station KDFC. She was a gourmet cook, an expert gardener, and an avid reader and crossword puzzle solver. She loved music, played the piano and had a beautiful singing voice.

She was pre-deceased by her sister Edna Buhman Turconi and her husband John Flanagan. She is survived by her daughters Patricia Flanagan of San Mateo and Eileen Garnin (Philip) of Danville. She also has three grandchildren: Amy Young of Davis, Matthew Garnin of San Ramon, and John Garnin (Rachel) of Encinitas and three great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Mills Estate Villa in Burlingame for taking such good care of her for the past eight years. We also wish to thank Father Michael and Father James and Eucharistic minister Connie Hamilton for their spiritual support while she resided there. Dorothy's Catholic faith was the guiding light of her life.

Due to current health restrictions, services will be private, with plans for a memorial at a later date.

Those wishing to make a charitable contribution in Dorothy's memory may make it to the Sisters' Retirement, Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, West Midwest, 2300 Adeline Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010-5599 or online at www.sistersofmercy.org.