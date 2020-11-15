Sharon Kay (LaPoint) Emmett

1938 - 2020

Sharon (LaPoint) Emmett passed away on Nov. 7, 2020, at her home in Napa, surrounded by her family.

Sharon was born Sept. 4, 1938, to Oscar K. and Margaret LaPoint in Oakland, CA. In 1946, the family moved to Redwood Road in Napa.

Sharon graduated from Napa High School in 1956, and worked for A. H. Smith Insurance in Napa. In February 1961, she married Harry Emmett of Howard Beach, New York, and they raised their family in Campbell, Calif. Sharon worked as a school secretary in Campbell, and after retirement, Harry and Sharon became line dance instructors in several cities in the South Bay. In 2007, they moved back to Napa.

Sharon loved to sew and quilt, and made beautiful keepsakes for family and friends. She also loved to play cards and dominoes, and spend time with her large extended family.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Joan LaPoint Douma.

She is survived her husband, Harry; her children Debora Calderon of Napa; Joseph (Elizabeth) Emmett of Napa; and Thomas Emmett of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren Russell Calderon, Raymond Calderon, Richard Calderon, Gabe Lopez, Olivia Emmett, Thomas Emmett and Samuel Emmett; great-grandchildren Kora, Avaihna, Russell Jr., Kiara and Izaiah; and beloved nephews Daniel (Nilda) Douma and David (Kim) Douma of Napa and niece Kriss Buterbaugh of Napa, as well as their children. She also leaves behind treasured sisters-in-law Eileen Emmett Esposito, Kathy Emmett and Pat Emmett, and nieces and nephews in Arizona, New York, New Jersey and Florida.

At Sharon's request, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced. If you would like to be notified, please contact [email protected]

Sharon will be interred at Tulocay Cemetery in a private ceremony.