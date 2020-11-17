Miriam Llanos

1970 - 2020

Miriam Llanos, born on July 8, 1970 a resident of Napa Valley for many years, died peacefully in her home on the evening of November 11 at the age of 50, with loved ones by her side. She is survived by a son Maximus, her mother Matilde, a brother Jorge, her sisters Rosa Maria and Imelda, her fiancé Douglas along with many nephews and nieces, as well as extensive family in Mexico. She will be missed.

Services for Miriam will be Nov. 17, 2020 from 5:00-7:00p at Treadway & Wigger Funeral Home, 2383 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa, California 94558