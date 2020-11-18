Randy Stegman

1941 - 2020

Randy Stegman passed away peacefully at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, CA at the age of 79.

He was born in Baltimore Maryland and moved to Oakland CA at ten years old. He attended Oakland High and Laney College. He was passionate about cars and worked as a mechanic before acquiring numerous service stations. He continued his love of cars collecting antique automobiles which he loved to share with anyone and everyone.

When he retired he volunteered at Queen of the Valley and Hospice. He was active in Spiritual Care and Paws for Healing at the Queen for twenty years

Randy is survived by his wife Lea Stegman Napa CA children Dana (Mark) Johnston, Polson, MT Diana Stegman, Ramona CA and Matthew (Marianna) Stegman Napa, CA. nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren

At Randy's request there will be no service. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tulocaycemetery.org