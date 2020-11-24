Evelyn I. Sanza

1924 – 2020

On November 17, 2020, Evelyn Irene Kramer Sanza, loving mother of Frank J. Sanza, Jr., Nicholas W. Sanza, Christine Sanza McCall and Lavon Sanza Henry, passed away at the age of 96. Dementia started taking her from us in 2008 and year by year slowly removed the memories of her wonderful existence. She died with her family around her, holding her hand so she wouldn't be afraid.

Evelyn was born in Napa in October of 1924 and has lived here her entire life. She married Francis (Jeep) Sanza in August of 1943 and they continued to live in Napa. Jeep passed away January of 2018 at the age of 99.

Evelyn worked at Mare Island during WWII as an electrician's apprentice aboard submarines and sub tenders, our own "Rosie the Riveter". Her favorite memories of Mare Island were the times she played baseball for the "Mare Island Fillies". Oh, the stories she would tell us, "there really is no crying in baseball!" Later she went back to Mare Island and worked in the TDY department until she retired in 1996.

Evelyn was best known in Napa for her outstanding artistic abilities, starting out in 1955 painting Christmas scenes on the windows of Buttercream Bakery. She did stage settings for the Napa Barbershop Organization for many years, along with Sweet Adeline productions, The Peace Officer's Yearly Ball at the Napa fairgrounds, Pretender's Playhouse in Napa, Vallejo Music Theater Productions, Christmas productions for Church on the Hill in San Jose, Calvary Community Church Christmas shows in Manteca, Napa High School Drama Dept Theater productions, Stornetta's fabulous exhibit at the Napa County Fair for more than a decade, the Napa County Exhibition at the State Fair in Sacramento just to mention a few. Her art work, signs and murals can still be seen in the Napa Valley.

Evelyn also became involved as an Assistant Art Director for the following while they were on location here in Napa Valley: Barbara Walters Special on ABC's Good Morning America 1992, Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing commercials, TV Series Falcon Crest in St. Helena and when Paramount Productions came to Napa for a portion of the filming of "Basic Instinct". She loved being behind the scenes doing what she did best, setting the scene. She was more interested in how things were looking and if the "location commissary" had ice cream that day, than meeting movie stars.

She loved working on her home. Designing each room in her 4 story Victorian home was her passion. It was her inspiration and her artist's palate.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Jeep Sanza, Tony Sanza (grandson), her parents William and Martha Kramer, her brothers Harry, Linzie, Brackston, Henry and LeRoy Kramer.

She is survived by her children: Lavon (Dennis) Henry, Christine (Tim) McCall, Nick (Marcia) Sanza, Frank (Pam) Sanza, 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and her sister Shirley Haggard.

Funeral services are being held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 - 11:30am - Tulocay Cemetery in Napa. Due to COVID restrictions we will be having a service outside at the actual gravesite which is located on the outer rim of the cemetery parallel to Coombsville Road on Pepper Lane. We ask that everyone please wear a mask and observe social distancing. In lieu of sending flowers, if you choose, please send a donation to either of these organizations in her name: St. Jude's Hospital for Children / Cure Alzheimer's Fund or The American Brain Foundation. She said many times she wished there was a medication she could take to keep her memory. Dementia is a dreadfully destructive disease.

Her family would like to acknowledge the wonderful, loving caregivers who took care of our Mom at home: Leony (Nisa), Maria, Marissa and Roneth. Also this past year she has been in the loving care of Jocelyn and Romi at the La Homa Guest Home in Napa. Thank you all for your sweet understanding, compassion, patience and genuine affection. Your kindness will never be forgotten.

Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.