Menu
Search
Menu
Napa Valley Register
Napa Valley Register HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Steven Todd Cash

Steven Todd Cash

1968 - 2020

Steven Todd Cash passed away peacefully on the morning of November 17, 2020. He was born June 28, 1968 in Napa, California where he grew up and graduated from Vintage High School. Steven was known to enjoy the simple things in life such as music, drawing, fishing, camping and tubing down Cache Creek. As a kid he played little league baseball and was an excellent pitcher. He also taught himself how to play guitar and helped form a band called High Octane. Regarding his professional life, Steven worked for Aramark in SF.

Steven is survived by his loving parents, Johnny & Nancy Cash, his mother, Constance Madalena, his 3 beautiful daughters, Brittany, Kaylee and Lacey, whom he loved very much, his siblings, David, Tracy, Brian, Jared and Travis, plus his companion of twelve years, Stacey.

Steven was a very kind-hearted human being with a big heart, a big smile and an infectious laugh. He has left a big hole in our hearts and we will miss him dearly.

Steven is preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank Madalena and Glennys Colvin, John & Eileen Cash, and his stepbrother Jamie Hobbs. Steven will be laid to rest at Tulocay Cemetery with a small family gathering.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tulocay Cemetery, Crematory & Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Dear Johnny, I was so sad to read this just now. My heart breaks for you. My deepest condolences to you and all of Steven´s family. With you being his father, I know he must have been A wonderful man. Sincerely, Linda Roth
Linda Roth
December 2, 2020