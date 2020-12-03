Menu
Irene Frances Reese
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020

Irene Frances Reese

1920 - 2020

Irene was born June 18th 1920 to Charles Frattini and Giovanna Zanardi in Napa Junction; one of eight girls and one boy. She frequented her families night club, The Dream Bowl where she met her husband Jack Reese, to which they had two daughters.

She is survived by her sister Jeannie, her daughter Virginia, three granddaughters Andrea, Sherry, and Tracey, and four great grandchildren Abigail, Alexander, Kayla, and Wesley.

Irene was a devout Catholic and held true to her faith. She has been cremated and will be laid to rest alongside her husband Jack on December 8th, at 11:00 am to a small service at Tulocay Cemetery.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Tulocay Cemetery
