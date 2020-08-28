Steven Darrell Totty

1969 - 2020

Steven Darrell Totty 50, of American Canyon passed away on August 22nd. He was born August 31, 1969 in Napa, California.

In 1989, Steven had a son Matthew. Steven married Barbara on June 28, 2003 in Napa and they had 2 children, Austin and Laura.

He is survived by his father Richard, sister Cheryl, children Matthew, Austin, and Laura, nieces Brianna and Amanda, nephew Bradley. Viewing is on September 1st from 5-7PM and the funeral is September 2nd at 11AM at Napa Valley Memorial Park.