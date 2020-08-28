Menu
Steven Darrell Totty
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020

Steven Darrell Totty

1969 - 2020

Steven Darrell Totty 50, of American Canyon passed away on August 22nd. He was born August 31, 1969 in Napa, California.

In 1989, Steven had a son Matthew. Steven married Barbara on June 28, 2003 in Napa and they had 2 children, Austin and Laura.

He is survived by his father Richard, sister Cheryl, children Matthew, Austin, and Laura, nieces Brianna and Amanda, nephew Bradley. Viewing is on September 1st from 5-7PM and the funeral is September 2nd at 11AM at Napa Valley Memorial Park.


Published by Napa Valley Register on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
1
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel
2383 Napa-Vallejo Highway , Napa, California
Sep
2
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Napa Valley Memorial Park
, Napa, California
Everyone has something special about them, " I'll miss Steve " God Bless and take care of his Family
George Gray
August 28, 2020