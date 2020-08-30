William C Wells

1934 - 2020

William C Wells passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born in 1934 in Porterville, CA, the oldest of two children, to Frances and Francis Wells. William graduated from Porterville High school in Porterville, CA in 1952.

After high school, William enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1955. He enrolled in Marin Community College and obtained his AA degree in 1957. He later enrolled in the University of CA, Berkeley and graduated with his BA in History in 1959. Bill earned his Master of Science for Teachers in Economics from the University of Missouri in 1973. He received a certificate of participation from the Center for Research and Development in Law Related Education from Wake Forest University.

In 1959, William (Bill) met Patricia L. McCrohan and later married her in 1960. Pat and Bill moved to Napa Valley, CA where he began his career as a History teacher at Ridgeview Junior High School. In 1965 they welcomed their daughter, Melissa and in 1967 their son, James.

While at Ridgeview, Bill coached many seasons of soccer and led the teams to numerous championships. Bill also was the coordinator of Model United Nations (MUN), helping students to understand international diplomacy and relations as well as how the UN functioned.

Bill continued in this role after transferring to Vintage High School, and served the MUN for a total of 19 years. While at Vintage, Bill taught Advanced Placement History and Economics until his retirement in 1997.

Bill was able to remember almost every one of his students. He was exceptionally proud of many of their accomplishments. Bill was the President of the Napa Valley Educators Association from 1971-1972.

After retirement, Bill and Pat traveled to many places. Travel trips with the RV group, the Roaming Roosters, were also supplemented by trips to Alaska, Canada's maritime provinces and the Giants spring training in Phoenix. Bill enjoyed gardening, model airplanes and playing bridge. In 2007, he became a Life Master of the American Contract Bridge League.

Bill is survived by his daughter Melissa, his son James and daughter-in-law Renee Wells, his grandchildren Austin and Emily Wells, his sister Lynda Merrill, her husband Frank and son David.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House, aiding military families.