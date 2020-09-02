Elmer James Geist 1926-2020 Gwen Geist 1932 - 2020

Elmer James Geist, age 93, passed away on August 26, 2020 in his home in Napa, California. Following him three days later was his wife Gwen Geist, age 88, on August 29, 2020.

Elmer was born October 27, 1926 in Fort Morgan, Colorado. The fourth of five children to Fred Geist and Katherine Befus. Gwen was born July 19, 1932 to Kenneth Wiley and Lois Shaver. Gwen was one of five children.

Elmer was an accomplished athlete in high school, graduating in 1945. He joined the army in 1945, and was honorably discharged in 1947 after serving in Germany. Elmer worked on a family farm until attending barber school in Denver, Colorado in 1948, and worked as a barber in Fort Morgan, Colorado. He continued to work as a barber for 65 years, retiring on April 27, 2013. In his time, Elmer's hobbies included golfing, and pitching in a church softball league in Vallejo. He also enjoyed cars very much, having owned a 1940 Ford Convertible, 1955 and 1957 Thunderbirds, a 1964 Corvair, a 1965 Corvette, a 1967 Mustang, and a 1969 Camero.

Gwen attended beauty school in 1956, and worked at Cameo Beauty Salon in Vallejo, California until retiring after 55 years.

Gwen and Elmer were married on August 27, 1950. Elmer and Gwen were married just one day short of 70 years. On April 27, 1953, they welcomed their first daughter, Pamela Sue. In 1955 they moved to Vallejo, California. There, they welcomed their second daughter, Kimberly Kay on September 15, 1958. In 1964 the family of four moved to Napa, California, where they resided until their passing.

Elmer and Gwen join three of Elmer's siblings, Violet, Rueben, and Esther; and their daughter Pamela Pierce in heaven. Elmer and Gwen are survived by Elmer's youngest sibling, Phylis; Gwen's siblings Keith, Harry, Donna, and Shirley; their daughter Kimberly Polstin; their sons-in-law Thomas Pierce, and Russell Polstin; their granddaughter Lisa Kennedy; their grandsons Steve Pierce, Chris Polstin, and Nick "Nicky" Polstin; their great-granddaughters Emma Kennedy, Rylee Polstin, and Everlee Polstin; and their great-grandson Colton Kennedy.

Gwen and Elmer's family extends gratitude to their caretakers Ashley, Perry, Dorothy, and Hospice by the Bay.

Elmer and Gwen's will be together for their viewing at Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel from 1:00-3:00pm on Thursday September 3.