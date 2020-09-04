Mary Theresa Martyn Diegel

1944 - 2020

Mary Theresa Martyn Diegel of Napa, CA passed away after a short illness on August 29, 2020. Mary was born April 28, 1944, to James Edward Martyn and Rose Madeline Baxter. She attended Van Rensselaer High School graduating with the Class of 1962. Together with her husband and children, she moved to Napa, CA in 1970 where she resided until her death.

She is lovingly survived by her husband, Charles of Napa, her sons Clifton/Pete (Jennifer) of Annapolis, MD and Charles of Napa, CA and her daughter, Gabrielle Cozart also of Napa, CA. Grandchildren Amanda, Rebecca, Christina, Baylee, Bennie and Emma and great-grandchildren Colton and Mackenzie, her sisters, Gertrude, Kathleen, Loretta and Angela as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her grandson Aaron, her parents, her brothers Wade, James and Michael Martyn and her sisters Margaret, Millicent and Susan. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words and condolences. Due to the limitations imposed for gatherings, they will announce a Celebration of Life service for Mary at a later date.