Cherie Noelle DuBois

1963 - 2020

Cherie Noelle DuBois passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020, at home with her husband and two grown children present, having lost her brief but valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.

Cherie was born Sept. 12, 1963, at Marin General Hospital in Greenbrae, CA, the daughter of Eric and Sylvia Bijok. The family lived in Mill Valley, where Cherie graduated from Tamalpais High School in 1981. She attended College of Marin in Kentfield and, in 1986, graduated from Dominican College in San Rafael with a bachelor's degree in Movement Education. She studied Occupational Therapy at San Jose State University, becoming a licensed Occupation Therapist, working in the field for 10 years. After taking some time off to begin her family, she then worked at Child Start in Napa off and on for 11 years. During this time she also attended Sonoma State University, earning a Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education in 2008. Eventually, she moved into the field of eldercare, working for various agencies. During these last four years Cherie has been working for Collabria Care in Napa as a volunteer coordinator, where she coordinated volunteers' visits to the homes of hospice patients.

Cherie met her husband, Geoff, whom she quickly and forever after declared to be the love of her life, at the Marin County Fair in 1981. She and Geoff were married in 1989 and moved to Napa in 1991 where they have lived ever since. Cherie loved early childhood education and it was reflected in the raising of her two beautiful children. She really enjoyed good cuisine, especially dining out at the local Napa restaurants. Cherie loved history, music (especially Keane), English country dance, wine and cheese pairings, hiking and camping, and just being with family and friends. She particularly loved going to the beach and going to the snow in the mountains of Lake Tahoe. She loved to visit her timeshare on Lake Tahoe with her family. She always wanted to live in the snow, though never got the chance, but wherever she was, she would usually find things to smile about. Her sunny personality and positive outlook on life were so clear to see in her beautiful radiant face. She truly touched a lot of people in her life. She was taken away far too early, but her love will be remembered in the hearts all who knew her.

Cherie is survived by her husband, Geoff, daughter, Michelle Klein (Patrick), son, Terry DuBois, sister, Lorraine Bijok Barker, and brother, Mark Bijok. There will be a family memorial service in the near future. Perhaps in lieu of flowers, donations might be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) or to Napa County's non profit Collabria Care. The Hospice care team from Collabria Care was so supportive throughout this process. Their help on a professional and personal level was very uplifting and Cherie appreciated it so much. They are to be commended for their valuable work in our Napa community and the family is eternally grateful.